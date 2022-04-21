ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

People greet opening day of New Jersey’s recreational marijuana sales

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7xzC_0fFsutiC00

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn to join the celebratory scene.

“It’s pretty amazing, exciting, and if I get pulled over on the way home and I’m ever asked if I have any drugs in the car, now I’m allowed to say only this,” Barrows said, holding up the canister of marijuana flower he had just purchased. Possession of cannabis is legal now in New Jersey, though driving under the influence is still prohibited.

Barrows, 60, joined a steady stream of other novelty seekers, longtime marijuana users and medical patients at RISE in Bloomfield, near the state’s biggest city, Newark, and not far from New York City.

With soul music blaring, free doughnuts in the parking lot and a balloon arch at the entrance, New Jersey’s cannabis kickoff for people 21 and older had the feel of a fair more than a store opening.

Hagan Seeley, 23, said he had just found out a day earlier that recreational sales were starting and decided to see what the scene looked like. He was impressed with the venue, decorated with an old train station-style tote board and long wooden tables featuring products under glass globes.

“It feels right. It feels safe. It feels like everything you’d want it to be rather than anything you could get anywhere else,” Seeley said.

The start of the recreational market comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven “alternative treatment centers” that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centers operate 13 facilities across the state.

Canna-billions: How states are using pot tax revenue

New Jersey is among 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, with legalized recreational marijuana markets. Thirty-seven states, including New Jersey, have legalized medical marijuana.

New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales.

New York is moving forward with a recreational market but sales are not expected to start until the end of the year, state officials have said.

Neighboring Pennsylvania has medical cannabis but not recreational. Some cities, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, passed ordinances to decriminalize marijuana or make it a low law enforcement priority.

Legislation to permit recreational marijuana in Delaware was defeated in March.

Ben Kovler, chairman and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, which operates the Bloomfield dispensary, was at the opening Thursday. He said he expects demand to grow since news of the start of sales had only been known by the public for a week.

“It’s a moment in time in American history where prohibition 2.0 is lifted,” he said in an interview before the opening.

To get regulatory approval, the facilities told regulators they would not interrupt access for medical marijuana patients.

Ziad Ghanem, the president and chief operating officer of TerrAscend, which operates centers in Maplewood and Philipsburg, said to accommodate patients, the centers would have a “narrower menu” to start for recreational users.

The centers also are required to meet social equity standards, such as providing technical knowledge to new marijuana businesses, especially social equity applicants — those located in economically struggling parts of the state or people who have had cannabis-related offenses.

House approves bill legalizing marijuana nationwide

New Jersey’s tax revenues are expected to climb, but it’s not clear by how much. Murphy’s fiscal year 2023 budget is pending before the Democrat-led Legislature and estimates revenues of just $19 million in a nearly $49 billion budget. In 2019, as legalization of recreational marijuana was still just pending before voters, he had estimated about $60 million in revenue.

Legislation governing the recreational market calls for the 6.625% sales tax to apply, with 70% of the proceeds going to areas disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests. Black residents were likelier — up to three times as much — to face marijuana charges than white residents. Towns can also levy a tax of up to 2%.

In a memo to law enforcement officers across the state, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin reminded police that unregulated marijuana continues to be an illegal substance.

State regulators say dispensaries are allowed to sell up to the equivalent of 1 ounce of cannabis, which means an ounce of dried flower, or 5 grams of concentrate or 1,000 milligrams of edibles, like gummies. Perishable items like cookies and brownies are not available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2 displaced after overnight house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people and their pets have been displaced following an overnight house fire in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry has confirmed that crews were called to the fire at 1455 S 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. Chief Berry said that the fire was under […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

RECALL: Turkey Hill ice cream may contain undeclared peanuts

CONESTOGA, Pa. — Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling hundreds of containers of chocolate ice cream after a possible production error may have led to the containers being filled with an ice cream featuring peanuts instead. The company says 385 containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an […]
FOOD SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

Local fundraiser raises awareness of Rett Syndrome

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College service project raised awareness of Rett Syndrome on Sunday evening. The group hosted a charity golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in Brazil. The proceeds will go towards twins Ellie and Annie Thompson who were diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in October. This is a neurological […]
BRAZIL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bloomfield, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County K9 sniffs out Terre Haute man hiding from police

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody after fleeing law enforcement and hiding in a wooded area, forcing deputies to use a K9 to track his location. 29-year-old Sean M. Stephens faces a level 6 felony charge of resisting arrest with a motor vehicle. According to Clay County Chief Deputy […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WTWO/WAWV

Students show off mechanical skills in Ivy Tech competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAW) — Local high school students are learning about potential futures in the automotive and diesel industry. Thursday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted its auto skills contest, to test high school students on their automotive technician skills. Each participating school sent two students to compete. The competition consisted of various specific skills […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Ap
105.7 The Hawk

PF Chang’s Opens Soon at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

It’s looking more and more like PF Chang’s restaurant is getting close to opening at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. If you have passed by the Ocean County Mall recently you have seen that the construction of PF Chang’s latest New Jersey location is really coming along. Pretty cool having this new dining experience coming soon to Toms River at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WTWO/WAWV

Walmart Wellness Day seeks to get communities healthy

Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday. This is an event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings – as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.  The event will take place in more than 4,600 […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy