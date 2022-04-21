ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Nolan Ojeda named new director of Alamogordo's historic district

By Jessica Onsurez, Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
Alamogordo MainStreet announced that Nolan Ojeda has been hired as Executive Director for the nonprofit focused on economic development in Alamogordo’s downtown historic district.

Originally from Las Cruces, Ojeda’s passion lies in community building. As a downtown merchant on New York Avenue, Ojeda and his wife run The Local Bodega, a shop and small business incubator that features local makers and artisans.

Ojeda’s experience also includes Mechanical Engineering and Project Management with the U.S. Navy. This background makes Ojeda uniquely positioned to understand the needs of the downtown businesses and implement Alamogordo MainStreet’s Economic Transformation Strategies through the New Mexico MainStreet Four Point Approach - Economic Vitality, Promotion, Organization and Design.

Cindy Boylan, President of Alamogordo MainStreet, is excited to welcome Ojeda.

“The Alamogordo MainStreet Board of Directors was unanimous in our decision for a new Executive Director. We are looking forward to Nolan’s leadership in facilitating an aggressive agenda and multiple events, starting with our Atomicon Cosplay Event on May 14," seh said.

Ojeda’s hiring comes as the nonprofit is poised to bring back the first full calendar of in person events since the start of the pandemic, as well as implementation of the Great Blocks Grant Program and creation of an Arts and Cultural District, both of which have the potential to bring major monetary investments into the local economy.

Ojeda is also very excited for his new role.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the efforts to revitalize downtown. I look forward to working with our passionate and talented board, as well as New Mexico MainStreet and the City of Alamogordo, to get closer to creating a space downtown for people to enjoy and small businesses to thrive," he said.

"I’m up for the challenge to move the organization forward on its ambitious goals and a transition that will make the community proud."

Find more information about the organization at https://www.alamogordomainstreet.org/about-us.

