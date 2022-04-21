ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ER Doc Saves Man’s Life On Side Of Highway

Cover picture for the articleA Miami emergency room doctor was in the right place at the right time, being the first to happen upon a man bleeding on the side of the highway. Last weekend, Dr. Miguel Ribe was headed home from a dinner with...

Teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger identified

SUNRISE, Fla. – They were teens who had their whole lives ahead of them. They were also strangers. An 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise. Aden Perry, 17, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.
2 teens die after car crashes into lake in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed his vehicle into a lake in Sunrise late Tuesday night, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers. Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the lake when a 17-year-old just walking by tried to save him. Unfortunately, they would both lose their lives.
Victim In Deadly Ives Dairy Road Crash Identified As Saul Daulphin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night. The passenger inside a black Mercedes which was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court, was 52-year-old Saul Daulphin. The other victims, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn. “A guy T-boned the other...
Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
