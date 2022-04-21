Helen Mirren Hopes She’ll Return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Helen Mirren is a highly accomplished actress, with over five decades of experience and more than 100 acting credits to her name. Along with her 126 Awards and 134 nominations, Mirren has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she holds a BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement, and she was awarded with a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Helen Mirren is also a Dame, appointed at the Queen’s birthday celebration in 2003 for her services to drama. All those incredible achievements, however, pale in comparison to her accomplishing a long-held goal in 2017. It took some expert networking (and a little “shamless” begging) but the decorated actress finally did it. Helen Mirren appeared in the credits of the Fast & Furious franchise.

That’s right. Helen Mirren loves the Fast & Furious films. According to Mirren, playing Queenie was a dream come true, as she “just loved driving.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Helen Mirren shared the hilarious story behind her finally being cast as Queenie in Fast 9. “I didn’t ask – I begged!” she admitted. “I think I was at some function, and [Vin Diesel] was there, and I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.'”

“And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ And he did it for me,” Mirren continued. “He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’d just never done anything like that before – one of those big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.”

Helen Mirren Reveals Her Hopes for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Helen Mirren loved her time in the Fast & Furious film The Fate of the Furious so much that she reprised her role as Queenie twice more and hopes to do it again in the tenth installment of the Fast franchise, Fast X. In an interview with The Wrap, Mirren was asked about a possible appearance in Fast X, to which she replied “Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so.”

The beloved actress has nothing but positive things to say about the franchise and its lead actor, Vin Diesel. “You’re in very safe and loving hands when you’re in a Fast & Furious,” Helen Mirren told Entertainment Weekly.

Though she enjoys the company of all her cast mates and driving fast cars, Helen Mirren has a particular fondness for Vin Diesel. So much so, in fact, that to say she has a crush would be putting it mildly.

“It was just great to be in a very small space with Vin Diesel for quite a long time,” Mirren said. “I just loved every minute. It was great, hearing that beautiful, soft brown velvet voice really, really close, because we were squished together. Oh, I just so love his voice. He’s got the best voice ever.”