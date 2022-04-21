ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WATCH: Rep. Massie advises Biden to focus on CDC’s ‘nonexistent credibility’

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

Kentucky R ep. Thomas Massie blasted President Joe Biden over going forward with a Department of Justice appeal on the vacated public transportation face mask mandate , saying, “People are fed up with it.”

The Republican told Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday that Biden should focus on reestablishing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “nonexistent credibility instead of trying to litigate their nonexistent legal authority.”

Kilmeade asked Massie about a new Associated Press poll that said 56% of people favor leaving the mask mandate in place, noting that the majority of those respondents were Democrats.

“You know, you got the AP poll, but how many people are voluntarily following CDC guidelines?” Massie asked. “The CDC says you should still wear a mask, and virtually maybe 5% or 10% of people are listening to their pseudo-science. People are fed up with it.”

‘PEOPLE ARE HAPPIER’: TRAVELERS REACT TO NO MASKS ON PLANES, BUT WHAT ABOUT CRUISES?

The congressman noted that there are multiple lawsuits against the mandate still making their ways through the courts despite the recent federal judge’s decision to overturn the extended federal travel face mask mandate and the DOJ’s subsequent appeal of that order.

“Biden is going to have a lot of battles to fight here [with] the DOJ. Notice the one thing, Brian, he’s not done. He’s not come to Congress and asked us to actually pass a law,” Massie said. “The people don’t want this, and it’s going to be a shellacking in the midterms for the Democrats if they keep pursuing something people don’t want.”

In addition to a lawsuit in the 5th Circuit, Massie said he has joined 16 other members of Congress and Sen. Rand Paul in a 6th Circuit lawsuit against the federal travel mask mandate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Massie has been outspoken against the mask mandate, even refusing to fly while it was in place. Instead, he commuted by car from his home in Kentucky to Washington, D.C.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Lawsuits#Department Of Justice#Republican#Associated Press#Democrats#Ap#Doj
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
