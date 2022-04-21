WATCH: Rep. Massie advises Biden to focus on CDC’s ‘nonexistent credibility’

Kentucky R ep. Thomas Massie blasted President Joe Biden over going forward with a Department of Justice appeal on the vacated public transportation face mask mandate , saying, “People are fed up with it.”

The Republican told Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday that Biden should focus on reestablishing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “nonexistent credibility instead of trying to litigate their nonexistent legal authority.”

Kilmeade asked Massie about a new Associated Press poll that said 56% of people favor leaving the mask mandate in place, noting that the majority of those respondents were Democrats.

“You know, you got the AP poll, but how many people are voluntarily following CDC guidelines?” Massie asked. “The CDC says you should still wear a mask, and virtually maybe 5% or 10% of people are listening to their pseudo-science. People are fed up with it.”

The congressman noted that there are multiple lawsuits against the mandate still making their ways through the courts despite the recent federal judge’s decision to overturn the extended federal travel face mask mandate and the DOJ’s subsequent appeal of that order.

“Biden is going to have a lot of battles to fight here [with] the DOJ. Notice the one thing, Brian, he’s not done. He’s not come to Congress and asked us to actually pass a law,” Massie said. “The people don’t want this, and it’s going to be a shellacking in the midterms for the Democrats if they keep pursuing something people don’t want.”

In addition to a lawsuit in the 5th Circuit, Massie said he has joined 16 other members of Congress and Sen. Rand Paul in a 6th Circuit lawsuit against the federal travel mask mandate.

Massie has been outspoken against the mask mandate, even refusing to fly while it was in place. Instead, he commuted by car from his home in Kentucky to Washington, D.C.

