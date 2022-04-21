ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Is Biden stringing along student loan borrowers?

By Sydney Lake
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jCwX_0fFsu3L100

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

While campaigning for president, Joe Biden said he would forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower. So far, he hasn't carried through with his promise.

Instead, Biden's administration has implemented multiple rounds of targeted student loan forgiveness to a relatively small group of borrowers and has extended a freeze on student loan bills. In total, Biden's more limited intervention will wipe out nearly $20 billion in federal student loans.

That's far more than any previous president. But it still fails to scratch the surface of the massive student debt crunch of more than $1.7 trillion held by about 45 million borrowers.

In other words, Biden has only forgiven around 1% of total federal student loan debt. That's insignificant compared to the $50,000 in debt per borrower that some top Democratic lawmakers want Biden to cancel.

“With the flick of a pen, President Biden could cancel $50,000 in student loan debt and provide millions upon millions of student loan borrowers a new lease on life,” Senate Majority Leader Schumer said in October. There’s debate, however, on whether Biden has the executive power to cancel student loan debt en masse. Top Democrats including Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren say Biden can institute forgiveness through executive order, but Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disagree.

That lack of clarity from the White House raises the question: Is Biden stringing along federal student loan borrowers?

Where does Biden stand on the issue?

Biden has given mixed messages about broadly forgiving student loan debt. He campaigned on canceling at least some debt for every borrower, but his tune changed during his presidency.

In February 2021 during a CNN town hall, Biden said he objected to forgiving student loan debt for borrowers who went to “elite” private colleges including Harvard University, Yale University, and the University of Pennsylvania. He still held this opinion in May 2021.

“The idea that you go to [the University of Pennsylvania] and you’re paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don’t agree,” he told The New York Times.

But as of April 6, student loan forgiveness isn't completely off the table. On that day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Biden had ruled out a broad executive-level cancellation of student debt. She said Biden hasn't ruled out canceling debt through executive action, however he'd prefer Congress send him a bill wiping out $10,000 per borrower.

"We think Biden is stuck between a rock and a hard place politically,” Travis Hornsby, CEO and founder of Student Loan Planner, a loan advising firm, tells Fortune. “He probably can't cancel student debt via executive order by himself, if only because such a major action would be sure to invite legal challenge, and would likely end up at a conservative majority Supreme Court.”

Forgiveness so far has been targeted at specific groups of borrowers including defrauded borrowers, borrowers with a major permanent disability, and public service workers. Meanwhile, Biden has also extended the freeze on federal student loan payments through August. Borrowers haven’t had to make payments on their loans since March 2020 or pay extra interest during that period.

“I don't think he's stringing people along,” Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, tells Fortune. “If you go back to the language he used during the campaign, he's always said he supports forgiveness, but Congress needs to do it.”

What about further freeze extensions?

Considering the current freeze will end on Aug. 31, ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 6, it’s likely that Biden will extend it yet again.

“I do think that President Biden's latest extension of the payment freeze is stringing along borrowers,” Robert Kelchen, a professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, tells Fortune. “Previous extensions happened when the pandemic was far worse than it is now, and this extension came with vague talk about working to reform student loan payments.

“This latest extension is driven more by politics than anything else, and I fully expect another extension past the midterm elections at this point,” he adds.

Mayotte has a different theory, though. She says if the administration doesn’t extend the freeze beyond the current Aug. 31 deadline, then there wouldn’t be enough time for 90-day delinquency data—a.k.a. the default rate on student loans—to be out before the midterms. Therefore, it would be difficult to make the argument that borrowers returning to repaying their loans after a more than two-year pause are defaulting in high numbers.

“Do you really want the optic when you're trying to show that the economy is strong—that you've just extended the pause and people are still not being required to pay their student loans back because of the economy?” she questions. “It's a catch 22.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Democratic#Senate#Democrats#House
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Fortune

118K+
Followers
6K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy