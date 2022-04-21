Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields, a former gymnast, has early success as a diver

When Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields attended her first diving practice, she didn't know to expect.

She had no previous diving experience, but with her six-year background in gymnastics, she thought it might be a good match.

Those gymnastic skills already have paid off for Fields, who has showed steady improvement in her short time diving.

"I thought diving would be a good fit for me," Fields said. "It's helped me a lot to be able to do all the flips."

Salina diving coach Andrew Falcon said having that gymnastics experience has helped Fields in each dive that she has done in practice and competition.

In her first two weeks, Fields practiced a new dive each day and mastered all eight of them. That included learning new dives on the fly with only one day before a competition.

"Two of the dives that she just did for the first time (Tuesday) and she did them today and they were fine," Falcon said Wednesday. "It's really up to her how far she goes this year. Whatever she wants to try because everything is a little scary. I've just got to try and convince her and when she tries it, she's good at it."

Fields has seen steady improvement from her first meet, and at Wednesday's Salina Invitational she did 11 dives for the first time, finishing eighth with a score of 308.55.

Wednesday's meet was good practice for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II-IV Championships in May, where she also will have to attempt 11 different dives, instead of the typical six in a smaller meet.

As the only diver from Central, Fields is grateful for her Salina South diving teammates, Ally Exline and Rachel Sims.

"They're always very nice and very helpful to me," Fields said. "I love them as teammates."

Falcon added that the divers coach each other as much as he coaches them together.

Fields' score was good enough to qualify for state. However, she didn't have the degree of difficulty of her dives to add up to the requirement. Her first goal is to qualify for state next year if it doesn't happen this spring.

"She's good enough at all the dives I've seen so far," Falcon said. "There's not many dives on that list that I don't think she'll be able to get. I think she'll be able to get all the dives she needs.

"It's just up to her whenever she wants to try them and whenever I can convince her to try them. That's the hardest part. You've got to talk their minds into it."

Sims and Exline have already qualified for state diving

Exline qualified for state at her first meet of the season in March. Her teammate, Sims, qualified in Wednesday's meet with a score of 291.40, which was good for 10th place. Exline finished seventh in Wednesday's meet, recording a score of 321.85.

All three divers will have three more competitions left in the regular season before the state meet May 19-21 at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center. On Tuesday, they travel to Topeka, and then they'll dive once more at South Natatorium on May 5 and follow that with the AVCTL meeon May 13.

