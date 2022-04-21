ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Journal

Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields, a former gymnast, has early success as a diver

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxt9v_0fFst1XM00

When Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields attended her first diving practice, she didn't know to expect.

She had no previous diving experience, but with her six-year background in gymnastics, she thought it might be a good match.

Those gymnastic skills already have paid off for Fields, who has showed steady improvement in her short time diving.

"I thought diving would be a good fit for me," Fields said. "It's helped me a lot to be able to do all the flips."

Salina diving coach Andrew Falcon said having that gymnastics experience has helped Fields in each dive that she has done in practice and competition.

More: Here are the top high school athletic performers for Saline County for week of April 18

In her first two weeks, Fields practiced a new dive each day and mastered all eight of them. That included learning new dives on the fly with only one day before a competition.

"Two of the dives that she just did for the first time (Tuesday) and she did them today and they were fine," Falcon said Wednesday. "It's really up to her how far she goes this year. Whatever she wants to try because everything is a little scary. I've just got to try and convince her and when she tries it, she's good at it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T80LK_0fFst1XM00

Fields has seen steady improvement from her first meet, and at Wednesday's Salina Invitational she did 11 dives for the first time, finishing eighth with a score of 308.55.

Wednesday's meet was good practice for the  Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II-IV Championships in May, where she also will have to attempt 11 different dives, instead of the typical six in a smaller meet.

As the only diver from Central, Fields is grateful for her Salina South diving teammates, Ally Exline and Rachel Sims.

"They're always very nice and very helpful to me," Fields said. "I love them as teammates."

More: Salina South softball continuing to be competitive despite having a 5-5 record

Falcon added that the divers coach each other as much as he coaches them together.

Fields' score was good enough to qualify for state. However, she didn't have the degree of difficulty of her dives to add up to the requirement. Her first goal is to qualify for state next year if it doesn't happen this spring.

"She's good enough at all the dives I've seen so far," Falcon said. "There's not many dives on that list that I don't think she'll be able to get. I think she'll be able to get all the dives she needs.

"It's just up to her whenever she wants to try them and whenever I can convince her to try them. That's the hardest part. You've got to talk their minds into it."

Sims and Exline have already qualified for state diving

Exline qualified for state at her first meet of the season in March. Her teammate, Sims, qualified in Wednesday's meet with a score of 291.40, which was good for 10th place. Exline finished seventh in Wednesday's meet, recording a score of 321.85.

All three divers will have three more competitions left in the regular season before the state meet May 19-21 at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center. On Tuesday, they travel to Topeka, and then they'll dive once more at South Natatorium on May 5 and follow that with the AVCTL meeon May 13.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina Central freshman Caroline Fields, a former gymnast, has early success as a diver

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Diving#Divers#Sports#Salina Central#Falcon#Salina Invitational
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
KAKE TV

Craig Porter Jr. becomes the latest Shocker in the portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The Wichita State men's basketball team is going to look a lot different, Craig Porter Jr. announced on Twitter on Friday he would be entering the transfer portal and leaving WSU. "Thank you shocker nation and Coach Brown for believing in me and allowing me the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Barnard breaks single-season home run record in easy Shocker win

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Addison Barnard keeps on rewriting record books and Wichita State softball keeps winning games. The Shockers run-ruled Memphis Friday evening to make it six straight wins and Barnard broke her own single-season home run record blasting her 23rd in the 10-1 victory. The Shockers hit three...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics fall to Wyoming in heartbreaker

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics came very close to their first win of league play on Saturday but couldn’t pull off the victory. The Tropics led 30-13 at halftime but the second half went differently. The Wyoming Mustangs came back and won 38-37 in a game that went down to the wire. The Tropics […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Powercat Auction wraps up Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s 38th edition of the Powercat Auction ends Saturday night. The Powercat Auction is the single largest fundraiser for K-State Athletics and supports the Ahearn Fund in providing scholarships for more than 450 student-athletes. Some items include custom concrete tables or benches, quilts, weekend...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nijel Pack commits to Miami

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball’s leading scorer from the 2021-22 season will not be returning. The guard decided to enter the transfer portal in March and announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to the University of Miami. Pack averaged 17.4 points per game for the Wildcats last year. Ismael Massoud and Markquis […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Jayhawks kick off Barnstorming tour in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once KU Basketball fans heard that the NCAA national champions were coming to Wichita to kick off their Barnstorming tour, tickets started selling out. Lois and Kyson Kimble are one of many families who spent the day waiting in line to see some of their favorite Kansas basketball players.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

479
Followers
406
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy