Urbana, IL

Smith Burger Co’s Glazed and Confused burger was freaking amazing

By Alyssa Buckley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday on 4/20 in the parking lot of NurEra Urbana, Smith Burger Co teamed up with Ye Olde Donut to create the Glazed and Confused burger: two beef patties with strips of bacon, pepperjack cheese, and sweet chili aioli on a toasted donut — and it was amazing....

