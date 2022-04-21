Local baseball teams have mixed results for week

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
Jackson Williford and Will Taylor each had RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning as No. 8 UMS-Wright rallied past Sylacauga 2-1 in Game 3 of their Class 5A playoff series. The Bulldogs advanced to play rival Andalusia in the second round. Sylacauga scored its only run on...
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER — The Moody High School softball team, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, came back to defeat the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Curry, at the Hoover Classic on Friday, April 22. Ryleigh Hodges gave up six runs on five hits, but did enough to get the win […]
(Logan) Audubon graduate Matt Kiger followed in the coaching footsteps of his father. His dad Dean had a great run with the Wheelers in baseball and wrestling among others. “With me growing up he was coaching 3-4 sports. I’d spend my summers down at the ball diamond because he did both little league and high school baseball. He watched film for football and I’d get a chance to go see some of that. And of course wrestling, we went to about every wrestling tournament. So just watching him in action and then I wanted to go into teaching which goes hand in hand with coaching. Coaching is just an extension of teaching. So that’s what really peaked my interest. It just seemed like an avenue I wanted to go.”
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin was named the honorary pace car driver for the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR announced Saturday.
The 188-lap race starts at 2 p.m. Sunday (FOX) and is part of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Harsin, 45, is entering his second season at Auburn after seven years as the...
2022 has been a special year for Auburn athletics. 2021 was not quite such for Auburn football, basketball, women’s basketball, or baseball. The basketball season never had a chance to be, with NCAA violations hovering over Bruce Pearl’s program leading to self-imposing a postseason ban. Women’s basketball was at the end of the ‘Coach Flo’ era, while Butch Thompson’s diamond Tigers couldn’t replicate their 2019 College World Series success.
