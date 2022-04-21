ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Feeling ‘right,’ ‘safe,’ people greet marijuana sales in NJ

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Bloomfield, N.J. — Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn to join the celebratory scene. “It’s pretty amazing, exciting and if...

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for April 22, 2022

New York’s neighbors stole the spotlight this week after New Jersey opened its first recreational marijuana dispensaries yesterday morning, ushering in a new era for the Garden State. Our partners at NJ Cannabis Insider fanned out across the state to document the historic moment, and captured scenes in Bloomfield,...
