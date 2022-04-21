Feeling ‘right,’ ‘safe,’ people greet marijuana sales in NJ
By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
3 days ago
Bloomfield, N.J. — Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn to join the celebratory scene. “It’s pretty amazing, exciting and if...
New York’s neighbors stole the spotlight this week after New Jersey opened its first recreational marijuana dispensaries yesterday morning, ushering in a new era for the Garden State. Our partners at NJ Cannabis Insider fanned out across the state to document the historic moment, and captured scenes in Bloomfield,...
RESIDENTS of the Midwest will be able to apply for income payments worth thousands in a few short hours. Applications open for one universal basic income program as well as one-time payments on Monday, April 25. One program is available to folks in Chicago. The other is open to residents...
A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging masks in 23 counties in New York state, all located in the Upstate New York region, due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high”...
With everything going on in the world these days, it's not surprising when you hear people say that they're feeling more hopeless than they've ever felt before. It's sad, of course, but shocking? Not really. From the pandemic to the multiple conflicts overseas, and now with inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, people are beat. Not only their nerves, but their emotions, too. To say that everybody just needs a break from the negativity is an understatement at this point.
I don’t really have a mailbag, but it would be fun if I did. What I do have is a file named “EC Mailbag.” That’s where I save all of the questions and letters that you, my dear readers, send to me. I just don’t have the time to respond personally, so I love it when I get to answer your questions here.
Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams at the Empire State Building on Thursday to roll out a blueprint for how to make high-rises in New York carbon neutral as the threat of greenhouse gas-fueled climate change continues to grow increasingly dire. Nearly half of New York’s...
As certified organic farmers in Upstate New York, we are very dependent on the birds and the bees that pollinate our 40 acres of fruit and vegetable crops. But these pollinators are at risk — just last year, we lost three out of four of our honeybee hives. That’s why we’re supporting The Birds and Bees Protection Act (A7429/S699B). The act would drastically reduce the use of “neonics” pesticides in the state, which are used in the large corn and soybean fields that surround our farm.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul was in Syracuse Sunday for a brief campaign event with union workers at Ironworkers Local 60 Union at 500 W Genesee St. Hochul spoke to the workers and told them that she had “union blood running through her veins,” as her father and grandfather were steelworkers.
Planning your wedding to celebrate with your family and friends can be difficult no matter what. Some of the best places to get married across Upstate New York include more than 20 locations, from centuries-old buildings to lakesides by the Adirondacks. But no matter where you choose to tie the knot, some of the most memorable moments of a wedding happen in the aesthetics — the food, attire, decorations, atmosphere, season and even the themes. Everything has to mean something, and if you’re an Upstate New Yorker with strong roots to your hometown, you might be thinking about ways to keep New York a part of your special day, whether you’re getting married on Skaneateles Lake or an island in Hawaii.
