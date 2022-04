MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new program at a Twin Cities Emergency Department that is a literal gamechanger, and a totally new way to deal with patients who come in for mental health crises. From the anxiousness of not knowing to then definitely knowing how bad the COVID-19 crisis was getting, to the disruptions of homeschooling and the disappointments of cancelled weddings and closing restaurants, just about everyone has felt some form of pain over the last few years. “I would say for most of us — almost all of us — we are a little less functional than we were before...

EDINA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO