FALL RIVER — The Zoning Board of Appeals in a 3-2 vote upheld the city building inspector's decision once again to deny Stanley Street Treatment and Resources a permit for a 30-bed treatment and recovery on Thursday. That makes it four times that SSTAR has been rejected in its bid to complete the 15-room section of its new facility at 75 Weaver St. ...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO