ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has submitted a $291.7 million supplemental budget to the Maryland General Assembly with substantial provider rate increases for health care and disability services providers, and additional resources to support child care providers and facilities. "Every day, we are inspired by the commitment of our health care and child care providers, and these investments will help further

