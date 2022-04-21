Help Save a Slice of Paradise in Pinellas

LEESBURG, Fla. — Bikers are rumbling into Leesburg for what is traditionally one of Lake county’s biggest events, Bikefest. The pandemic canceled Bikefest in 2020, then pushed it to November of last year. Five months later it’s back, and it’s not quite the same. What’s normally...
Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police. St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps. McLean then […]
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Authorities in Seminole County have released new bodycam footage of the night they say a bride and caterer laced wedding food with marijuana. The video, which can be viewed in full above, shows deputies approaching the newlyweds following the Feb. 19 event at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood.
ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine filed a bill on Tuesday to end six of 1,844 special districts in Florida next year, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Fine, R-Brevard County, said Disney and its Reedy Creek district was not the target of the bill, but Disney “chose to kick the hornet’s nest,” and that led to this legislation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference Thursday to discuss updates on a recent officer-involved shooting involving a 24-year-old Clearwater man who is no stranger to the law. Calvin Brockington, 24, is accused of shooting a Pinellas Park Police Officer in the arm on Tuesday night at the […]
Comments / 0