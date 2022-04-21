ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Help Save a Slice of Paradise in Pinellas

 3 days ago

To help save the vanishing wilderness in Florida’s most densely...

Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
WFLA

Man accused of exposing himself at Wawa gas station in St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police. St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps. McLean then […]
click orlando

‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine filed a bill on Tuesday to end six of 1,844 special districts in Florida next year, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Fine, R-Brevard County, said Disney and its Reedy Creek district was not the target of the bill, but Disney “chose to kick the hornet’s nest,” and that led to this legislation.
