Springfield, MA

Revitalize CDC partners with BeHealthy to deliver food, supplies to tackle diabetes

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Revitalize Community Development Corporation and the BeHealthy Partnership have completed a 10-week program to deliver food and supplies designed for those with diabetes.

Participants have received a cooking appliance of their choice such as a microwave, slow cooker, or induction cooktop, along with a kitchen supply bag, diet education, and 10 weeks of delivered groceries to their home. For patients to qualify for the program, they must meet criteria that are specific to the MassHealth Flexible Services Program, which is available to a limited amount of members.

Over 150 patients have enrolled through the BeHealthy Partnership, since September. Food and supplies derive from the Nutrition Rx Program services, which specialize in improving health outcomes for patients with uncontrollable diabetes and food insecurity. Registered dieticians help customize the selection of food that is given to them. The dieticians make sure the food items promote a controlled therapeutic diet.

Program Coordinator, Kayla Avilez delivers supply bags to patients. Courtesy of Revitalize CDC.

According to a news release from Revitalize CDC, their clients feel more confident in buying foods similar to the program, once the program has ended.

As the program heads into its third cycle, Revitalize CDC plans to offer a virtual group to its members for further nutrition education, recipes, and strategies to manage diabetes.

