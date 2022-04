FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More books are coming to Fulton County libraries after the county approved $1 million for the improvements, according to the county. “Reading is proven to enhance our quality of life at all ages,” Fulton County Vice Chairman Liz Hausmann said. “This investment will expand our collections and alleviate long wait times for our most popular titles just in time for the summer reading season.”

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO