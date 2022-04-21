The Cumin Bowl Launches First Wave of Dallas Locations with Franklin Junction
The fast-casual restaurant’s healthy, Indian-inspired bowls are now available for delivery. The Cumin Bowl, Chicago’s popular Indian restaurant known for its healthy and customizable Indian bowls, opens for orders from diners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through a partnership with Franklin Junction, the innovative restaurant e-commerce platform that provides consumers with...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0