Dallas, TX

The Cumin Bowl Launches First Wave of Dallas Locations with Franklin Junction

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

The fast-casual restaurant’s healthy, Indian-inspired bowls are now available for delivery. The Cumin Bowl, Chicago’s popular Indian restaurant known for its healthy and customizable Indian bowls, opens for orders from diners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through a partnership with Franklin Junction, the innovative restaurant e-commerce platform that provides consumers with...

UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX

