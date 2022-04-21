Nellie Jo’s is open for business!

ROCKINGHAM — A grand opening for Goodwill, which is replacing the former Lidl building on US 74 in Rockingham, will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. This new location, across from the Rockingham Walmart and Smithfield’s, will be much larger than Goodwill’s typical buildings. In addition to the standard store, there will be The GRID, a discount electronic store that sells anything related to computers, technology and gaming.
SHELTON — The city’s booming business sector and downtown redevelopment — in which private investors have invested hundreds of millions of dollars — rightly dominate the headlines. But the city is more than just one giant expanding business sector, it is also home to thousands of...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – More than $200,000 in grants is up for grabs, and Black business owners are encouraged to apply. Girard Newkirk is co-founder of Genesis Block, a community-based business that helps develop entrepreneurs, small business and connect them with stakeholders. “I think traditionally why they miss these...
Casey's is going all in on the "smokes and cokes" model at its newest Des Moines convenience store.Driving the news: The more than 3,300-square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue, near Drake University, held its grand opening Friday.What's new: The store doesn't sell gas, but expect hot pizza, drinks and quick snacks.The big picture: Convenience stores like Casey's have been experimenting with diversifying their store operations and becoming less dependent on fuel. Instead, they're taking advantage of their quick service and popular locations.Yes, but: Don't expect Casey's to stray far away from its profitable fuel model anytime soon.What's next: Casey's is opening another store this week at 3401 Ingersoll Avenue, which will replace the former Price Chopper gas station. Fuel will be sold there.
