Nellie Jo’s is open for business!

Casey's is going all in on the "smokes and cokes" model at its newest Des Moines convenience store.Driving the news: The more than 3,300-square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue, near Drake University, held its grand opening Friday.What's new: The store doesn't sell gas, but expect hot pizza, drinks and quick snacks.The big picture: Convenience stores like Casey's have been experimenting with diversifying their store operations and becoming less dependent on fuel. Instead, they're taking advantage of their quick service and popular locations.Yes, but: Don't expect Casey's to stray far away from its profitable fuel model anytime soon.What's next: Casey's is opening another store this week at 3401 Ingersoll Avenue, which will replace the former Price Chopper gas station. Fuel will be sold there.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO