Schmitt: 'It's a 50-50 Senate, it's all on the line'

Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt continues his campaign for the soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt.

"The next decade, I think is going to be the most consequential ten years in the history of our republic," says Schmitt about the importance of the 2022 election. "Right now in the United States Senate, they are two votes away, two votes away from packing the United States Supreme Court, adding states to the union, federalizing our elections, [and] fundamentally changing our country forever. So we have to not only win the majority, we've got to get the right people there, we've got to get proven fighters."

"In a broad sense, it's a 50-50 Senate, it's all on the line," says Schmitt.

Schmitt is facing Rep Vicky Hartzler, Rep Billy Long, local personal-injury attorney Mark McCloskey, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri House member Dave Schatz, and 15 other candidates in the crowded Republican primary on August 2.

