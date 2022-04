As part of the fifth annual National Stop the Bleed Day, In-Gauge of Polk County will conduct a series of free emergency blood-loss control training clinics on May 19. Stop The Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action for the control of traumatic blood loss, In-Gauge said in a news release. Recognizing that a person can bleed to death in less than three minutes, StopTheBleed.org encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. ...

