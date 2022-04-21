ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Def Leppard Collaborate With Ghost?

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said a collaboration with Ghost could be a possibility in the future. His comments came after Ghost leader Tobias Forge revealed that he tried to emulate the British band’s approach to songwriting on their latest album Impera. “I thought I would see if...

