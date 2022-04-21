Public Seminar Special Issue Explores “Teaching While Black” through Essays and an Interview by Leading Scholars at Colleges and Universities
White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards (c. 2017) New York, April 21, 2022 — On April 28, Public Seminar, a journal of ideas, politics, and culture, will publish “Teaching While Black,” a special issue that illuminates the current condition of African American scholars who work in higher education. Featuring...www.newschool.edu
Comments / 0