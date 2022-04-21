ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.7M jackpot

By Brianna Owczarzak
WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Genesee County won a $1.7 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on April Fool’s Day. The club won the Jumbo Jackpot...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE

