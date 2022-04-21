High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Johnson; Newton The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Newton County in north central Arkansas Johnson County in western Arkansas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 215 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clarksville, Jasper, Lamar, Hartman, Western Grove, Walnut, Devils Knob, Rosetta, Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area, Lost Valley State Park, Woodland, Erbie, Piercetown, Pruitt, Carver, Spadra, Hoyt, Hinkle, Lake Dardanelle and Coal Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

JOHNSON COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO