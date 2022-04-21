Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIMBLE COUNTY At 122 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Telegraph, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kimble County, including the following locations... I- 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Us 290, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Edwards County Line and Us- 83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 455 and 477. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0