Ellsworth County, KS

High Wind Watch issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS EDWARDS VAL VERDE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEL RIO AND ROCKSPRINGS.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grayson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson County. In North Carolina, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs or weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon County. In Missouri, Benton, Morgan, Miller, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duval, northeastern Webb and southwestern McMullen Counties through 145 AM CDT At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Freer, Seven Sisters and Loma Alta. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 754 and 764. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 16 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 4. * Timing...1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Refreeze of wet surfaces and snow on roadways. Plan on very slick and icy road conditions that will impact travel through mid-morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following river in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly affecting Yell County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Portions of Highway 28 effected. Timber and pasture along West Bank floods. Property and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Gravelly 24.0 4.8 Mon 2 AM 21.3 7.5 6.6 22.5 7 PM 4/25
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:41:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Le Flore; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS

Community Policy