High Wind Watch issued for Ellsworth, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following river in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly affecting Yell County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Portions of Highway 28 effected. Timber and pasture along West Bank floods. Property and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Gravelly 24.0 4.8 Mon 2 AM 21.3 7.5 6.6 22.5 7 PM 4/25

YELL COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO