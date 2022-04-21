ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

High Wind Watch issued for Barton, Kingman, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kerr; Real THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS KERR REAL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KERRVILLE AND LEAKEY.
KERR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Lincoln, Moniteau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Miller, Morgan, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Miller; Morgan; St. Clair; Vernon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon County. In Missouri, Benton, Morgan, Miller, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon County. In Missouri, Benton, Morgan, Miller, Vernon and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice Heightened Fire Danger Tuesday The combination of gusty southwest winds and low humidity may lead to a heightened fire danger Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening, especially south of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 135. There is some uncertainty regarding how dry it will get behind a dryline moving through, and how strong the winds will be. It should be noted, though, that if the driest air works into central and south-central Kansas, the pattern favors the potential for a higher end fire event over a small portion of the area. Please stay tuned for later updates and possible watches or warnings.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities to less than a mile for many areas.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Le Flore; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK

Community Policy