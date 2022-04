Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) company officials are reconsidering the offer from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to purchase the company for $43 billion. What Happened: After initially rejecting Musk’s proposal, The Wall Street Journal reports that “the two sides” are meeting on Sunday to discuss the potential deal. According to WSJ sources, Twitter is taking a second look at Musk's takeover bid and the company is "more likely than before to seek to negotiate."

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO