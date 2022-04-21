ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report April 19-20, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

2:22am: An officer located an Open Overhead Door at 1001 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the facility. 2:52am: An officer located an Open Door and secured the facility at 1002 North Cedar Street. 3:37am: Michael Eastman reported a Suspicious Vehicle at 205 West McKinley Street. The officer...

