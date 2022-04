OSWEGO – Calvin Wesley Boome, 88, of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 12, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Mathias and Martha (Freeden) Boome. He graduated Oswego High School in 1955. He was an US Airforce Veteran serving from 1955-58. Calvin worked as an Expeditor for General Electric for 32 years. He enjoyed hanging arond and attending Baseball and Basketball events. Enjoyed NASCAR and watching sports on TV.

