Every PGA Tour week has a weekend storyline, and the 2022 Zurich Classic is no different. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are up one on two teams and up two on two others heading into Saturday's four-ball play, where Cantlay and Schauffele shot a tournament-record 59 in Round 1. They'll be chased over the next 36 by all the teams that made the cut, but the problem is that only six twosomes are even within five strokes of their 17-under number.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO