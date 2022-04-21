Recap: Virco Manufacturing Q4 Earnings

EYP ("the Company"), an interdisciplinary design firm specializing in the higher education, healthcare, government, and science and technology sectors, announced today that it has reached an agreement through which Ault Alliance, Inc. ("Ault"), would serve as a stalking horse for the purchase of substantially all of its assets of the Company for $67.7 million, plus the assumption of significant liabilities associated with on-going operations as part of a going-concern sale of the Company.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO