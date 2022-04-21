ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What has the pandemic taught us about masks?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janel Forte, Katie Smith
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xOqg_0fFsj6jj00

( NewsNation ) — Wearing a mask is increasingly a matter of personal preference rather than policy, and while some are eager to ditch face coverings altogether, others have vowed to continue wearing them.

The national mask mandate for travel was lifted Monday (though that decision is being appealed) and other requirements have eroded as the pandemic stretches into its third year.

History and more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have introduced myriad approaches to curbing the spread of highly contagious viruses.

NewsNation spoke with experts to break down what the pandemic has taught the U.S. so far, and how that information can help inform future decisions about personal health and safety choices.

“Communitywide spread COVID is not happening everywhere, and so masks aren’t necessary to be worn everywhere,” said Enbal Shacham, a behavioral science and health education professor at St. Louis University. “But when you’re thinking about public transportation or national and international travel, you’re going to have a higher risk of infection just because we don’t know where everyone’s living and that space is all combined when we traveled together.”

Should you still wear a mask?

An ideal approach to safeguarding against COVID-19 would include a regiment of vaccines, boosters and masking, said Neysa Ernst, nurse manager of the biocontainment unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Man stabbed near South campus quarters

Before going to a gathering, people should consider how many people will be present, if they’re vaccinated, and if anyone is ill, Ernst said.

“This is where you have to say, what’s the common sense move? Am I in a crowded environment, and there’s a chance for being exposed to a lot of sick people, COVID or not?” Ernst said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website also features a COVID-19 tracker that uses data to help communities on a county level decide what preventative steps to take depending on case numbers.

Based on the data experts have found while assessing the risk of transmission, people are least protected when no one is wearing a mask and somewhat protected when only one or some people are masked. The most protection exists when everyone wears a mask.

“The science says that when people wear masks, there’s less infection, especially when more people wear masks,” Shacham said.

Which mask works best?

The science is clear: Any mask that fits properly and covers the nose and mouth will guard against infection to some degree, Ernst said.

A proper fit is key, and although not all masks provide equal protection, any mask is better than none, Ernst said.

“A good, quality health care surgical mask will protect you, and that’s especially important if you have any underlying chronic illness or you’re immunocompromised,” she said.

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby

The CDC ranks common face coverings in the following order from most to least protective:

  • Well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators and N95s
  • Well-fitting, disposable surgical masks and KN95s
  • Layered, finely woven products
  • Loosely woven cloth products

Face coverings don’t only protect against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“When we started masking and pushing flu vaccines and pushing COVID vaccines, our influenza admissions dropped dramatically,” Ernst said.

What have we learned?

The debate over masks isn’t new. It has roots in even centuries-old public health crises and underscores the effectiveness of simple precautions, Ernst said.

“Times change. People don’t … Hand hygiene is really important. Infection spreads through points of contact, so cover your nose and your mouth, especially if you’re sick,” Ernst said. “Every day, there’s a new variant in the paper. I think COVID is getting to the point where we need to learn to live with it. We need to get our vaccines, we need to be vigilant. If we have underlying issues , we should be masking.”

Throughout the pandemic, health care officials have made strides in promoting protective behavior, and are doing more to reach underserved and disproportionately affected communities, she said.

“What we’ve learned, I think, is some better responses to protect ourselves from respiratory illnesses,” Ernst said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

16-year-old girl shot in the head during Biloxi block party

BILOXI, Miss (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl is seriously wounded after police say she was shot in the head during a block party Saturday night. According to a news release from Biloxi Police, they responded to several calls for gunshots just after 11 Saturday night in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. Officers […]
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Cdc#Masking#Pandemic#Influenza#Newsnation#Covid#St Louis University#Biocontainment#Johns Hopkins Hospital
WKRG News 5

Mobile man charged with murder after shooting death late Friday night

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was shot and killed on Friday, April 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries he sustained were life-threatening and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue. Police […]
MOBILE, AL
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
WKRG News 5

New details about woman shot and taken to Mobile fire station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released more details about a shooting that wounded a woman. Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Thursday, April 21 for a report that a woman had driven herself to the station with a gunshot wound. Officers said they determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Waterloo Journal

“I was not in the age group”, Woman says the canker sore on the back of her tongue wouldn’t go away and she thought it was a COVID-19 symptom until she was diagnosed with an unusual type of cancer

Doctors say that canker sores often go away on their own. But, for the 35-year-old woman, that was not the case. The woman said that she noticed a canker sore on the back of her tongue that wouldn’t go away. She thought it was a COVID-19 symptom. But, as time passed, the pain increased and she went to see a doctor. The medical personnel prescribed antibiotics for what they thought was a cold sore. The 35-year-old dancer said that the antibiotics made her feel better, but the discomfort returned. She was eventually diagnosed with tongue cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRG News 5

Update: Suspect arrested in fatal Panama City shooting

UPDATE 2:30p.m. Panama City Police said they have arrested Andre Demmoy Levy, 31, in the shooting of a man at Andrews Place Apartments Friday. The man died from his injuries, police said. Levvy shot the victim after an altercation and then drove away from the scene. “A multi-jurisdictional search with officers from the Panama City […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old struck by vehicle in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to W. Laurel Avenue at Oak Street after a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Foley Friday morning. The child was hit Friday, April 22, at about 7:24 a.m. while she was crossing the street. The child was later taken by AirCare to a hospital […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile apartment complex shooting kills a 17-year-old and 21-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a double homicide. Investigators said officers went to the Azalea Pointe Apartments on Saturday, April 23, after reports of shots fired. When officers got to the complex just after 8:00 PM, they said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers said one of the victims, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Trailer ablaze on Highway 98 in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A couple driving through George County spotted some amazing video Sunday afternoon. Ella and Dewey Barker sent us this video of a trailer on fire. They said they spotted it shortly afternoon about five miles from the Alabama state line in Mississippi. That would put it in George County a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.  Richard J. Anderson was struck by a vehicle April 21, on St. Stephens Road near Piggly Wiggly. The man died after being struck, according to a news release from the city of Prichard.  Prichard […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy