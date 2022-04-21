ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadow Bridge, WV

Fire Department pulls out of Meadow Bridge Homecoming event, cancellation announced

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGezs_0fFsiZ6w00

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Meadow Bridge High School announced Wednesday that its annual Homecoming event will not be held for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Generally held on the first weekend of August, the event, in the past, has operated through support from the Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.

However, the fire department has reportedly voted to cease their support of the event, with a letter addressed to the Meadow Bridge Homecoming Committee from Meadow Bridge Fire Department Chief Charles Wade simply stating,

“To whom it may concern,

As of the date of this letter the Meadow Bridge Vol. Fire Dept. will no longer host the Meadow Bridge homecoming festival at our facilities.”

While a statement released from the Meadow Bridge Homecoming Committee does state that the event has been cancelled, it goes on to point out that suggestions will be accepted, presumably for an alternative event venue.

The full statement reads as follows,

“The Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival typically held on the first weekend of August is being cancelled for the year 2022.

The Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department has voted to discontinue their support of the Homecoming Festival. A letter addressed to the organizing committee states that the fire department will not host the event.

The organizing committee feels the the fire department is the most suitable location for the festival and regrets that it is not available to us.

We apologize to our visitors and guests who have planned vacations and reunions around this annual event.

We are hopeful that our citizens will voice their interest in The Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival and that the Fire Department will return as a partner with us to keep the festival going for our community.

New developments will be posted on “Meadow Bridge Homecoming” Facebook page. If you have suggestions that you would like to share, please mail them to: Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival, P.O. Box 430, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976. You may also contact Eula Judy, Patricia Jones, or Randall Patterson.”

The 2022 homecoming festival would have been the first instance of the event since the passing of Chief Barney Wade, who served the Meadow Bridge Fire Department for 65 years, acted as Chief for 54 years, and is said to have been a supporter of the festival since its introduction.

The Meadow Bridge Homecoming Facebook page, along with the homecoming committee’s statement, can be seen here.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Two people air flighted from ATV accident

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were air flighted from a scene of an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork. According the the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, at 5:30p.m. Saturday crews were dispatched by request of Cedar Grove State 6 for an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork between Sanderson and Cedar Grove.
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Retired South Charleston Police Officer dies at 63

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is mourning the passing of a former officer. The SCPD announced on Facebook that former SCPD Sergeant R.C. (Ralph) “Bubba” Schoolcraft, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home in South Charleston. According to the SCPD, Schoolcraft first joined the SCPD on […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Earth Day Festival returns to Mercer County

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)–One earth day event makes its return to Mercer County after a hiatus from the pandemic. The Appalachian South Folk Center put together the 16th annual Earth Day festival in Pipestem on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event features performances by Independent State, Option 22, and James Hart. It also includes a mushroom […]
PIPESTEM, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadow Bridge, WV
WTAP

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the 600 block of Charles Street. Officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported. There were no other structural damages...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia hosts inaugural concert and car show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival. Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WTRF

Marshall County first responders come together to put out nearly 20 brush fires Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville VFD officials have confirmed that all brush fires in Marshall County are now extinguished. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA director, tells 7NEWS reporter Taylor Long that 17 to 19 brush fires were active earlier Saturday afternoon. The fires stretched from the Moundsville Country Club area to the airport in Glen Dale.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crews respond to forest fire in Wyoming County

CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to a forest fire in Cyclone, WV. According to Wyoming County Dispatch, the fire is located on Route 10. The Cyclone Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia Forestry Division are on the scene. Details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to bring you […]
CYCLONE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Wade
Lootpress

WVU, Thomas Hospital merge

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced today that WVU Healthcare Systems would be merging with Thomas Hospital of South Charleston. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the following statement regarding the merger, “The Kanawha County Commission recognizes the critical and vital role that the former Thomas Healthcare system served as part of the tertiary healthcare system for not just Kanawha County, but all of Southern West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission and our public safety agencies look forward to working with WVU Healthcare Systems. We know we will have a strong and productive relationship.”
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Seaplane lands in river near downtown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A bizarre scene played out Friday afternoon in Charleston where a seaplane landed on the Kanawha River and floated through town. People lined up along with side of the river to take photos, while boaters approached the plane to make sure everything was OK. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming#Fire Dept
WVNS

2nd annual Coffee and Tea Celebration comes back to downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Are you a fan of coffee or tea? Well, the second annual Coffee and Tea Celebration came back to Downtown Beckley after taking a pause because of the pandemic. Local coffee shops and restaurants gave out samples of tea and coffee to attendees. Jill Moorefield, Director of Events for the City of Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation moves into new building after 35 years

Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley staple found a new home. The Beckley Area Foundation relocated to a new building on South Kanawha street. After 35 years in the United Bank building in uptown Beckley, the foundation finally has it’s own space. Executive director Dena Cushman said the new building gave the BAF a better […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE AT 10:30 PM. At least five brush fires broke out along Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Sunday afternoon. One was by the AmSty chemical plant, one was by Washington County Jail, another was between Moores junction and Marietta, among other locations. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Loaded with Top End Restaurants, but Web Site Calls its Neighbor a "Foodie Paradise"

Editor's Note: Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have provided a story on our friends to the north in Marion County. While we're partial to calling Harrison County a "Foodie Paradise" as well, it singles out Marion and its many dining options - many of which have similar sites right here at home. Take a look at the story and, remember, please check the status of each restaurant mentioned.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy