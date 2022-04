For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. And they're perfectly fine with that. When the Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in a March blockbuster trade, Denver sent a plethora of players and picks to Seattle in return, including its first round picks for both the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. With this deal, the Broncos decided that sacrificing their first-round draft picks was worth it to gain the security that Wilson brings as a tried-and-tested veteran quarterback. And considering Denver has had 11 different quarterbacks under center in the last six years, general manager George Paton said the trade-off was completely worth it.

