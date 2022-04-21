ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The tragic life and death of Rikki Neave

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarded as a “little forager”, the tragic six-year-old boy was pitied by his neighbours, who gave him food and drink. Tragic Rikki Neave was a cheeky little boy whose short life was marred by allegations of violence and neglect. The six-year-old and his three sisters were known...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 6

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

is this a cold case...or did mom kill him...she looks wicked...rest in peace

Reply(2)
5
