New Orleans, LA

New Orleans leaders officially rename Lee Circle 'Harmony Circle'

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council officially renamed Lee Circle on Thursday. The...

