Just ahead of his second Coachella performance with Swedish House Mafia on Sunday, the Weeknd has dropped a new “Out of Time” remix bundle. The pack includes a Kaytranada rework of the Dawn FM track, as well as the radio edit, an album version, and an instrumental. Check out Kaytranada’s rendition of the song, as well as the full remix bundle, below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO