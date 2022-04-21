ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Vehicle runs into Phoenix museum; driver hospitalized (Phoenix, AZ)

 3 days ago

On Wednesday morning, one person suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into Phoenix’s Pioneer Living History Museum. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 9 a.m. outside one of the museum’s main buildings [...]

AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
PICACHO, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
12 News

Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon. According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 36-year-old Kevin Carter who died after a motorcycle crash near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)

Officials identified 36-year-old Kevin Carter who died after a motorcycle crash near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 36-year-old Kevin Carter as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Sunday near Lakeside. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 3:37 p.m. on Winter Gardens Boulevard and Sapota Drive. The investigation reports showed that a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by Carter was traveling south on Winter Gardens Boulevard [...]
LAKESIDE, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

