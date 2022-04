There’s a plan to reduce the number of legislature seats in Cayuga County and redraw district lines. According to The Citizen, the proposal has the support of Democrats. The plan would reduce the number of seats from 15 to 11 with the goal of eliminating the county’s weighted voting system. Aside from Democratic legislators, Chairman David Gould, a Republican, said there is support for the plan on both sides of the aisle.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO