ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Time tempers anthracyclines into a toxin or treatment for cancer

By Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the millions of people who could face a cancer diagnosis this year, it's vital to have all therapeutic options available. But in some cases, the drugs used to treat cancer can cause other health problems during treatment or later. One example is a class of drugs called anthracyclines, which are...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
Popculture

Robin Roberts Reveals Her Partner Amber Laign's Cancer Treatment Has Been Suspended

Robin Roberts' longtime partner Amber Laign has suspended her breast cancer treatments after experiencing "complications" from chemotherapy. The Good Morning America anchor revealed the news in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight nearly two months after she first shared Laine's diagnosis, Roberts in February having revealed that Laign had surgery in January and began chemotherapy the following month.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#Italian#Circulation Research#Mayo Clinic
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough in DNA sequencing hints at why most smokers don't get lung cancer

Cigarettes contain dozens of chemicals that cause changes to DNA in lung cells. Rattankun Thongbun/iStock (left), Shutter2u/iStock (right) If you’re worried about lung cancer, then smoking is incredibly dangerous. The chance of a non-smoker developing the disease is roughly one in 6,000. For someone who smokes regularly, the chances skyrocket to one in five or ten.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy