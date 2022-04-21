ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New-look White Sox lineup doesn’t help in Game 2

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
CLEVELAND – In hopes of not taxing the lineup with three games being played in the span of about 30 hours due to back-to-back rainouts, the White Sox had a lineup for Game 2 of their doubleheader with the Guardians on Tuesday that had the feel of 2018.

A number of backups were placed in the lineup, with Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson among those given Game 2 off after a difficult 11-1 loss in Game 1 at Progressive Field.

While the result was a little closer, it ended in the same result, as Cleveland’s 2-1 victory gave them a sweep for the doubleheader necessitated by back-to-back rainouts. It drops the White Sox to 6-5 on the season as they play the series finale at 12:10 PM on Thursday.

Jimmy Lambert got the start and surrendered each of the Guardians’ runs on the afternoon as Jose Ramirez drove in the first on a double in the opening frame while Oscar Mercado got one of his own in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, the new-look White Sox lineup couldn’t produce much on offense as they netted only three total hits on the afternoon. Danny Mendick’s fifth inning double brought home the only run of Game 2 for the team and they never threatened again.

Infielder Josh Harrison, who was one of the few regulars who started and did so at shortstop, would leave the game with shoulder soreness after falling to make a catch in right field in the fifth inning.

