San Diego, CA

Officials seek inmate who left San Diego reentry facility

By Dillon Davis
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – California state corrections officials are attempting to track down a woman who left a San Diego reentry facility without authorization.

About 7:20 pm. Wednesday, officials say they learned Heather Gutierrez left the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program , or CCTRP, facility, prompting a search for her whereabouts, a news release from the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows.

Gutierrez, who was previously sentenced to two years in prison for a second-degree robbery charge, has been living at the site since mid-February. She was due to be released from custody in July.

Driver arrested after multiple police chases in North County

Gutierrez is described as white, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 149 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing an animal print sweater, black leggings, black shoes and her hair in a bun, officials said.

The state’s CCTRP facilities permit eligible women convicted of serious, violent and non-serious crimes to serve their time there rather than in prison, the program’s website shows. It includes a series of useful services such as “alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.”

Of the state’s CCTRP sites, San Diego and Santa Fe Springs have the most capacity, each with 82-bed facilities, according to the state.

San Diego County records 30K COVID hospitalizations since start of pandemic

It’s the second such instance of an inmate walking away from an area reentry facility in the past week. Officials reported that 28-year-old Kajuan Walker went missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility April 14 before being apprehended without incident days later.

Walker’s story apparently is common among inmates walking away from these facilities. Officials noted that 99% of inmates to leave adult institutions, camps or community programs since 1977 have been captured.

