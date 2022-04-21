ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Local groups push for education equity in public schools

By MALASHIA PRINGLE
Indianapolis Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral organizations in Indianapolis work to ensure local students receive a quality education regardless of their socioeconomic background. These education advocacy groups, Indianapolis Public Schools Community Coalition (IPSCC), EmpowerED Families and R.I.S.E., encourage parent and community involvement and academic proficiency. The organizations also aim for experienced teachers who are representative of...

