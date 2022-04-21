Coroner identifies Ciaya Whetstone’s cause of death as fentanyl and ethanol intoxication

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On April 20, the Orleans Parish Coroners Officer provided an update on the cause of death of Ciaya Whetstone , the 21-year-old UNO student who died upon her arrival at a local hospital in February.

According to reports she died from Fentanyl and Ethanol Intoxication.

The Orleans Parish Coroner reported that Whetstone’s manner of death was an accident.

Whetstone’s family’s legal team released a statement following the coroner’s report:

“The family of Ciaya Whetstone is saddened by the information contained in the coroner’s report regarding her cause of death and distraught that their daughter may have been the victim of a spiked substance which is becoming all too common. This coroner’s report simply confirmed what we already suspected: she died of an overdose and her Uber driver failed to take appropriate action. We are waiting for law enforcement and Uber to offer additional details that will provide this family with the real information they need. They want to know what the Uber driver did as he witnessed a passenger dying, and why he never called 911 as he witnessed a medical emergency. Uber still has not released any information to the family, so we are forced to file our lawsuit. ”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.