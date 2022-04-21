Man faces multiple charges following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges following a chase Sunday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on April 17 on a vehicle on Highway 24 for several traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a brief chase began, deputies said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver then got out and ran away from deputies.

Deputies were able to catch William Evans and arrest him for failure to stop, driving under suspension 2nd, trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Items seized during the traffic stop (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, deputies located 11 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, and a handgun.

Evans is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on a $51,270 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.