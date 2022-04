Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. Coronavirus restrictions meant many court cases were delayed. As that backlog's being worked through, the BBC has found recent cases involving serious sexual offences have taken the longest time on record to go through Crown Courts in England and Wales. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says delays were caused by the pandemic but criminal barristers believe it's due to funding cuts and a decision to reduce how many days judges could sit.

