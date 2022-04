TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In early April, Maryland lawmakers voted to let voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in November. Currently 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, have fully legalized marijuana. In Maryland, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana is a civil violation that carries a fine of up to $100 for a first offense. But Maryland also has about 150,000 registered cannabis patients. Medical cannabis has grown into a $600-million-a-year industry in Maryland since the first pre-rolled joint was sold legally in 2017. And, as more Marylanders become registered to purchase cannabis, the medical cannabis industry becomes...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO