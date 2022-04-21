Make Do And Mend Couldn’t Look Chicer Thanks To These Fashion Insiders

Over the Easter holiday weekend we went to France and braved the cold sea water for the first time in two years. The locals were decidedly still in “low season” mentality, not even dipping their toes in because they knew it would be freezing. And it was. Arctic. We, the stupid Brits on the beach, had to try it. We wore shoes to wade in as the beach was so rocky, and I borrowed some glittery jelly shoes to do so. As I stared down at my feet in the grey water, I watched my toes turned red with the shock. But mainly, I was focused on the shoes. Those transparent shiny sandals were the exact same ones I wore on a visit around Pompeii aged eight. I’d been transfixed by their beauty, totally unaware of how jarring they might be in such ancient surroundings, in total disbelief that I could own something so lovely.

