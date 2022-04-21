ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dress worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ lost for decades, to be auctioned

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dress worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that was missing for decades before it was found at a Catholic university last year could fetch more than $1 million at auction. The classic blue and white gingham dress will be on view at Bonhams New York...

